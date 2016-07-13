The game’s production superheroes are as mysterious as they are respected. Hailing from Tampa, Florida, the three-man heatmaking machine that is J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League consists of Erik “Rook” Ortiz, Kevin “Colione” Crowe, and Kenny “Barto” Bartolomei. To get a beat from these caped crusaders costs a whole lot of bank, but so far, every rapper has gotten their money’s worth. With the ability to precisely recreate samples, J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League combines their hip-hop sensibility with the superpower of shape shifting. Although their only Grammy came from their 2005 contribution to Mary J. Blige’s The Breakthrough, the Florida hitmakers have worked most extensively with Carol City kingpin Rick Ross, giving the rapper some of his greatest tracks to date (“Luxury Tax,” “Maybach Music,” “I’m Not A Star”). In February 2016, J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League released their debut studio album J.U.S.T.I.C.E. For All, which features the likes of Lupe Fiasco, Drake, and R. Kelly.