upcoming single

- MusicLatto's Visuals For "Sunday Service" Spark Beef Speculation With Ice Spice, Coi Leray, & MoreLatto is a marketing genius. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicJT Unveils New Single, Its Cover Art, & Release DateWith the recent teasers, who knows what path she will take. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicChief Keef Announces "Hot Cheetos" Single For "Almighty So 2," Fans Tired Of Constant DelaysAmazon Music has the album slated for a release in the next couple of months. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicJoey Bada$$ Song Teaser Panned By Fans, He Responds"Passports & Suitcases" drops Friday, January 19. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicIce Spice Continues Music Video Shoot In Miami For Upcoming "Fart" SongThe song isn't actually called "Fart," reportedly, but there's a now-infamous bar on it that is already ringing off this year.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicIce Spice Previews Music Video For Upcoming SingleThe Bronx hitmaker was easily one of the most definitive and successful artists of 2023... is she striking gold again in 2024?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Nas X Provides A Sneak Peek Of His "J CHRIST" Music VideoThe visuals include people walking toward the gateway to heaven. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicLil Nas X Claims He Was Accepted To University For Biblical Studies, Former College President Denies ItWere you fooled? By Zachary Horvath
- MusicSkepta's Single Artwork Has Fans Accusing Him Of Making A Distasteful Holocaust ReferenceAfter Kanye's debacle, Skepta may be in trouble. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicLil Nas X Gives Fans An Extended Listen To His Forthcoming Gospel-Inspired "J CHRIST" SingleNas X's track will drop on January 12. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicSkepta Finally Announces New Album, Lead Single Coming In January"Knife And Fork" is coming in 2024, and the UK spitter will kick off the end of his full-length drought with "Gas Me Up (Diligent)" this month.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJack Harlow Hints At "New Era" & New Album While Promoting New Single"Lovin On Me" comes out tonight at midnight, and in his thankful message to fans, the Kentucky MC hinted at a larger project to come.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBusta Rhymes Reveals New Single With Young Thug Coming SoonBusta's new song will be called "Ok" and it drops Friday. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicDrake Reveals He's Dropping A "For All The Dogs" Single This WeekAmid speculation of a Yeat collab and confirmed features from Bad Bunny and Nicki Minaj, it looks like we're finally getting a taste of his new album.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicCardi B Has Release Date But No Title For New Album, Says She & Megan "Tricked" FansThe cover art doesn't actually represent the sound of the track "BONGOS," the Bronx MC maintained, as she continues her hard work.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearMegan Thee Stallion Dances In Style, Excitedly Teases Cardi B Collab Single's ReleaseThe Houston MC was getting ready in front of the mirror to celebrate the release of her new track with Cardi B, "BONGOS," which drops tonight.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicCardi B & Megan Thee Stallion's Collab Single "BONGOS" Drops This WeekAfter such a long time waiting for a comeback from these two femcees, fans are going wild over their big splash return.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNicki Minaj & BIA Seemingly Have Another Collab On The WayBarBIA is coming back.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNicki Minaj Confirms Her New Single Is Coming Out This WeekBarbz, assemble: we've got somewhere to be on Friday, September 1.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureAkbar V Promotes Upcoming Single Seemingly Dedicated To Nicki MinajWhoa, so her feud with Cardi B is that serious, huh?By Gabriel Bras Nevares