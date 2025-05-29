It seems like Clipse finally got that one last feature they needed to release their first album in over 15 years. Fortunately for patient and hungry fans, Pusha T and No Malice have reportedly broken their silence and finally revealed Let God Sort Em Out's release date.

As caught by OnThinIce on Twitter, the 13-track effort will reportedly release on July 11 of this year. After months and months of teases, proclamations, snippets, and speculation, one of hip-hop's best duos is finally making their full-length comeback.

Of course, it's not like they've been completely silent since 2009's Til The Casket Drops. The two brothers reunited on Kanye West's "Use This Gospel" on 2019's Jesus Is King, and we've heard plenty from them via teased recordings and song snippets. With this long wait in mind, there's a lot riding on this LP to be amazing.

Luckily, we will not have to wait long to hear the first single off Clipse's new album. "Ace Trumpets" comes out tomorrow (Friday, May 30), marking Pusha T and No Malice's first single in 15 years. Like the rest of Let God Sort Em Out, Pharrell is behind the boards.

Clipse New Album

"It’s a whole new chapter," Pusha T told GQ concerning this new Clipse album. "This is new, it's groundbreaking, it's fresh. This isn't a reminisce runway. Everything is new – the music, the energy, the competitive spirit. It's all about what's next and being what's next."

So far, the few teases we've heard from Let God Sort Em Out sound quite in line with the material these artists became legends through. We'll see if "Ace Trumpets" changes that perception quickly.

But in any case, the hip-hop world is very excited for this reunion and its potential surprises. This release date reveal is a bit murky, though, so take it with a grain of salt.