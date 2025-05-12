Fans of Clipse are practically on their knees begging for Pusha T to give their record the green light. He and his brother/group mate, No Malice, have been teasing Let God Sort Em Out for over a year now. Song snippets have been popping up like crazy during these last 12 months with the most recent surfacing last week.

The Virginia MC shared a brief teaser to "So Far Ahead" alongside some BTS footage of him getting ready for the Met Gala. The 77th edition took place last Monday, May 5, and King Push sported a stunning maroon suit with sparkly jewels all over the shoulders.

The Louis Vuitton ensemble was put together in part by their creative director, Pharrell Williams. Not only did he help style Pusha T, but he's also assisting Clipse with the aforementioned comeback album. He will be producing it from top to bottom.

But as for that "So Far Ahead" teaser, it appears that Williams will also be a vocal guest. He will be joining a roster that includes John Legend, Nas, and Griselda affiliate Stove God Cooks.

When Are Clipse Dropping Their Album?

Speaking of features, there have been a lot of talks about Clipse grabbing one or two of the all-time greats. Those possible additions include either Kendrick Lamar or Jay-Z. The former's last effort with either Clipse member dates back to 2013 with the unforgettable highlight that is "Nosetalgia."

As for Hov, he also worked with Push but more recently in 2022 on the track "Neck & Wrist."

Those aforementioned conversations have been reignited again thanks to the 47-year-old's recent interview with Revolt World. In front of a crowd, Pusha T once again affirmed that Let God Sort Em Out is indeed coming soon and is on his phone.

However, what seems to be holding him back from unleashing the project perhaps even sooner is a missing guest verse. "Yes man, I'm waiting on my feature bro," Pusha T told an audience member. "I gotta wait on my feature. I'm hoping it comes through very soon."