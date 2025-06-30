Clipse Unveil Star-Studded Tracklist For "Let God Sort Em Out"

Since we heard about this comeback album from the Clipse, fans have been trying to predict who would land on the record. Names like Kendrick Lamar and JAY-Z were two always in discussions online. The former has since been confirmed for a bit now and as such, a lot of hype has been building around his feature on "Chains & Whips." But thanks to a tweet from NFR Podcast and Spotify, we know who will be joining K. Dot on the 13-song tracklist.

John Legend, Tyler, The Creator, Stove God Cooks, Ab-Liva, The-Dream, Voices of Fire, and Nas round out the supporting cast. So sadly, there is no feature from Hov despite his entertainment group being the distributors of the record. The New York rapper was assumed to be on it though late last year when Pusha T said that he was awaiting a verse from a mystery artist.

"It’s absolutely finished, just waiting on a feature. Just waiting on a feature, bro. Just waiting on a feature," he said in December to Ghetto Runways. But even without JAY, this set is jam packed with excellent talent.

Clipse New Album

What's also exciting is the fact that Tyler, The Creator and Ab-Liva are back in the fold. The former is a longtime fan of the Virginia duo's work but hasn't worked with either member since Push's 2011 track "Trouble on My Mind." Ab-Liva being here carries a longstanding relationship into this decade as he's been associated with them for over a decade.

But overall, there aren't any big surprises. Nas, Stove God Cooks, John Legend, and Kendrick were all set it stone prior to today. What is a little shocking though, is that the second single, "So Be It," which saw Pusha diss Travis Scott, is nowhere to be found.

Instead, a "Pt. II" has been included. In hindsight, though, the Clipse keeping part one on YouTube maybe was a sign that it was more for album promotion than anything else. But it will be interesting to see where they (especially Pusha T) take that track after its destructive ending. Let God Sort Em Out, which will be entirely produced by Pharrell, releases July 11.

Let God Sort Em Out Tracklist: