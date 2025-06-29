Travis Scott Seemingly Addresses Pusha T Feud With Cryptic Twitter Follow

Pusha T dissed Travis Scott on Clipse's recent single, "So Be It," from their new album, "Let God Sort Em Out."

Travis Scott followed the satire account Wurrco on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday morning, immediately after they posted about him releasing Jackboys 2 on the same day as Clipse's Let God Sort Em Out. The move comes after Pusha T dissed Scott on his song, "So Be It," and subsequently called him out in several interviews.

"Travis Scott followed me after I posted this," Wurrco wrote while sharing a screenshot of the post and the notification that the rapper followed them. "And im not even lying," they added with another video.

Other users confirmed the move with screenshots in the replies. "Ur officially apart of the rollout congratulations," one user joked. Another asked: "So does this mean u were right?"

It's unclear whether Scott will actually release Jackboys 2 on the same day as Let God Sort Em Out. He previously hinted at dropping it on his 34th birthday on April 30th in honor of his mother, but didn't follow through on doing so.

Why Are Pusha T & Travis Scott Beefing?

Pusha T's feud with Travis Scott stems from the upcoming release of Clipse's reunion album, Let God Sort Em Out, which is dropping on July 11. Ahead of its release, he put out the single, "So Be It," which concludes with a fiery verse aimed at Scott. He raps: "You cried in front of me, you died in front of me / Calabasas took your b*tch and your pride in front of me / Her Utopia had moved right up the street / And her lip gloss was poppin', she ain't need you to eat." 

After its release, Pusha explained his reasoning for dissing Scott in an interview with GQ. He took issue with Scott playing a version of his song, "Meltdown," for him and Pharrell before adding Drake's verse to the track. The Toronto rapper ended up dissing Pharrell. He also brought up Drake dissing Kanye West on "Sicko Mode," Scott hyping up Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That," and more, to question Scott's loyalty.

