Craig Mack's Ex Wife Claims Someone Purposely Infected Him With AIDS

Craig Mack was arguably the first breakout star that Diddy brought onto Bad Boy Records, although he sadly did not see his career reach the same heights that his contemporaries did. He sadly passed away in 2018 due to HIV/AIDS complications after a private life at a South Carolina ministry following many career troubles. But in a new interview with The Art Of Dialogue, Roxanne Alexis Hill-Johnson, the mother of Mack's two children and his ex wife, claimed that there is a dark and hidden circumstance behind his passing.

Specifically, she claims that someone purposely infected him with the disease in New York, either via sending a girl with the condition to him or otherwise. Roxanne said that the New York artist was not gay, and that he even warned an aspiring male artist that he could be poisoned by the higher-ups in the music industry.

She also explained that she and her kids with the Project: Funk Da World artist did not know of his diagnosis until two weeks before his death. The coroner told Roxanne that he probably suffered from the condition for a decade, and she does not believe he ever took medication for it.

How Did Craig Mack Pass Away?

"Someone got to him," Mack's ex wife remarked at one point of the interview, later adding: "Craig had a feeling that it was something given to him, not in I guess the way people usually contract AIDS. [...] If [he] had been an intravenous drug user, sharing needles, they would know the probability of him getting sick from that. But this was just, like, out of the blue."

She also said that this has resulted in a lot of confusion and lack of closure for the family, as the origin of the HIV diagnosis remains unclear. Roxanne also expressed that she will not share her specific theories about what happened due to advice from her lawyers.

Nevertheless, Craig Mack's legacy lives on. While he did not enjoy the full fruits of his labor, fans and loved ones continue to celebrate him fondly. We'll see if anything else develops with these accusations and longtime presumptions.