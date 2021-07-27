HIV/AIDS
- LifeInstagram Model, Gena Tew, Says AIDS Made Her Blind And ImmobileGena spoke on her experience and also cleared up rumors about her being sexually active with men in the industry.By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop CultureMagic Johnson Says He Wanted To Hit Howard Stern After Racist 1998 InterviewStern told Johnson he was "Blacker" than him, made fun of the way Black people spoke, and mocked his HIV diagnosis. "At least you had fun getting AIDS," he said.By Erika Marie
- MusicDaBaby Allegedly Has Not Followed Up With Or Donated To HIV/AIDS Orgs He Met With After Rolling Loud BacklashSeveral organizations have exposed DaBaby.By Thomas Galindo
- MusicDoctor Claims Eazy-E Gave Two Of His Patients HIV/AIDSThe doctor was featured on "The Mysterious Death of Eazy-E" and said the rapper's wife, who was pregnant when he died, is lucky she was negative.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureDaBaby Invited To Sit-Down With 11 LGBT+ Orgs Who Penned Open LetterIn their lengthy letter, leaders within these organizations educated DaBaby on HIV/AIDS statistics and invited him to have a candid conversation.By Erika Marie
- MusicMadonna Says People Like DaBaby Are Why "We Are Still Living In A World Divided By Fear"She calls his remarks hateful, sexist, and added, "I want to put my cellphone lighter up and pray for your ignorance."By Erika Marie
- MusicDaBaby Dropped From The Parklife Festival Lineup Following Controversial RantParklife Festival has removed DaBaby from the official lineup on its website.By Joshua Robinson
- GramDaBaby Says "Don't Fight Hate With Hate," GLADD Calls His Comments "Harmful"The Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation shared a statement about the "inaccurate, hurtful, and harmful" remarks made at Rolling Loud.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureDemi Lovato Calls Out DaBaby Over Harmful & Misleading HIV/AIDS CommentsDemi Lovato also urges fans to hold off on Dua Lipa's DaBaby-assisted "Levitate (Remix)" and listen to the original instead.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicDaBaby Apologizes To Those Affected By HIV/AIDS, Calls Out Critics Once AgainThe rapper targeted "brands, networks, or artists" profiting "off of black rappers influence on the culture."By Erika Marie