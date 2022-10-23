Lawrencia Grose
- Original ContentDuke Deuce Says His Dream Collab Would Be With CMG & Paper Route Empire In "On The Come Up"Duke Deuce joins HotNewHipHop for the latest episode of “On The Come Up,” where he discusses his roots, "CRUNKSTAR," and bringing two of Memphis' biggest labels together for his dream collab. By Lawrencia Grose
- Original ContentGloRilla Details Chief Keef Influence, Dream Collab & "F.N.F" Success In "On The Come Up"GloRilla joins HotNewHipHop for the season premiere of “On The Come Up,” where she discusses her Grammy-nominated single, “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” dream collaborations & moreBy Lawrencia Grose
- MusicSaweetie Plans To Address 2022 Drama In New FreestyleSaweetie plans to get everything off her chest soon.By Lawrencia Grose
- SongsBfb Da Packman Drops New Single "Trick"Bfb Da Packman says it ain't tricking if you got it.By Lawrencia Grose
- MusicTwitter Reacts To Lil Durk & Mariah Carey Collab RumorsVideo footage captured Durk and Mariah having dinner together.By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop CultureFlavor Flav Goes Off On Spirit Airlines Gate Agent: WatchFlav says he will not apologize for his words toward to agent.By Lawrencia Grose
- SongsPGF Nuk Collabs With Icewear Vezzo On "Shut Up"The two released a music video for the record, which already sits at over 100,000 views.By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop CultureFloyd Mayweather Gets Dubai Royalty’s Permission To Enter CountryFloyd was able to enter the country in under a minute.By Lawrencia Grose
- MixtapesToosii Releases Deluxe EP "Boys Don't Cry: Men Do"Toosii added five new records to the existing six.By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop CultureBobby Shmurda Discusses Time In Prison On "Drink Champs"Bobby Shmurda reveals how he was able to have intercourse during his imprisonment. By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop CultureLebron James Speaks On Kyrie Irving's ActionsBron says Kyrie cause people harm with his social media posts.By Lawrencia Grose
- SongsKranium & B-Lovee Collab On "Paranoid"The duo is breaking the barriers within music genres.By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop CultureRolling Ray Apologizes To Yung Miami Over Rude CommentsRolling Ray took shots at Miami's deceased baby father.By Lawrencia Grose
- RelationshipsYung Miami Buys Diddy A Chain For His BirthdayDiddy and Yung Miami shared a smooch after he got his gift.By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop CultureIce Spice Responds To DrakeWhile Drake didn't mention her directly, Ice still felt the need to clap back.By Lawrencia Grose
- Songs21 Lil Harold Releases "Robbin Season"21 Lil Harold is preparing the city for one of the most dangerous times of the year.By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop CultureAsian Doll's Mugshot ReleasedAsian Doll will spend the next 45 days in jail.By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop CultureLil Yachty Says Drake's Line Is Not About Megan Thee StallionYachty claims Drake was referencing women with butt shots. By Lawrencia Grose
- SongsLil Maru Drops "High" Ahead Of His New EPLil Maru is continuing the hot streak he has been on all year.By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop CultureKanye West Sends Message To The Mother Of George Floyd's DaughterGod don't like ugly. -YeBy Lawrencia Grose
- Pop CultureYG Shares Emotional Video Of His DaughterYG's little one really wants him to come home.By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop Culture"Saturday Night Live" Ridicules Kanye West's Visit To Skechers: WatchThis is what SNL thinks Skechers really wanted to say.By Lawrencia Grose
- SongsRenni Rucci Keeps It Real On New Single "Keep The Change"Rucci had a lot to say on the upbeat rap song.By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop CultureAshanti Dishes On Her New Single, "Definitely About A Real Situation"Ashanti's also explained why it took her so long to respond to Irv Gotti.By Lawrencia Grose
- SongsYNW BSlime Talks About His Brother In "Free Melly" SingleThe 15-year-old labeled Melly his "best friend."By Lawrencia Grose
- RelationshipsChrisean Rock Shows Bruised Face Following Fight With BluefaceChrisean was hysterical as she showed her busted nose and mouth.By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop CultureKyrie Irving & Nick Friedell Have Heated Exchange Over Anti-SemitismKyrie says he wishes black reproductive rights were also taken this seriously.By Lawrencia Grose
- SongsKenzo B Drops New Single "Hood Love Story"The drill rap artist talks relationships on this track.By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop CultureCardi B's Team Urges Judge To Throw Out Tasha K's AppealTasha K is trying to get out of paying the rapper $3.8 million.By Lawrencia Grose
- SongsRob49 & G Herbo Collab On "Add It Up"Rob49 and Herb did tons of bragging on this fast-paced record.By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj Shows Off Her Flexibility In PhillyNicki lay on her back while stretching her legs out as far as they could go.By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop CultureTwitter Reacts To New Ice Spice MusicVisuals for "Bikini Bottom" reached one million views in one day.By Lawrencia Grose
- SongsVince Ash Drops Romantic Single "Whut's It Gon Be"Vince Ash and Bino Rideaux team up to release a passionate hit.By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop CulturePete Davidson Thanks Charlamagne For Defending Him Against Kanye WestPete considers Charla to be a "true friend" according to reports.By Lawrencia Grose
- GramNBA YoungBoy Seemingly Takes Shots At His Baby MamasYB had a lot to say through his producer's account.By Lawrencia Grose
- MixtapesPaper Route Empire's Jay Fizzle Releases "DonaFizzo Deluxe" MixtapeThe project has features from artists like Key Glock, Big Scarr, Snupe Bandz, and more.By Lawrencia Grose
- GramLizzo Dresses Up As Chrisean Rock For HalloweenLizzo clapped back at haters who judged her costume choice.By Lawrencia Grose
- MusicMichael Jackson's Son Responds To Harry Styles Being Called The "King Of Pop"Prince says his father is, and will forever be, the King of Pop.By Lawrencia Grose
- SongsJuice WRLD Releases New Single "In My Head"Juice WRLD takes a deep dive into overthinking and overanalyzing on his newest track. By Lawrencia Grose
- CrimeDay Care Workers Who Scared Children With Masks Face ChargesFour women linked to the viral video are facing charges of felony child abuse.By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop CultureGloRilla Fires Back At Lil Duval For Making Fun Of Her NameDuval said it's all love.By Lawrencia Grose
- MixtapesSwaVay Drops 15-Track Album "ALMETHA'S SON"SwaVay labeled his project "dense, but it’s personable."By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop CultureCharlamagne Speaks On Kanye West Talking About Pete Davidson's Penis SizeCharlamagne labeled Kanye West a "master manipulator."By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop CultureCardi B Responds To Madonna Mentioning Her OnlineCardi says she would never let a white woman "lil girl" her.By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop CultureMadonna Speaks On Influence She's Had On The Industry, "You're Welcome B*tches"Madonna called out Cardi B, Miley Cyrus, and Kim Kardashian in her post.By Lawrencia Grose