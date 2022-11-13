Twitter Reacts To Lil Durk & Mariah Carey Collab Rumors
Video footage captured Durk and Mariah having dinner together.
It’s not uncommon for hip-hop artists and R&B singers to work together. In fact, some of the best songs in history have come from mixing genres. On the other hand, the thought of Lil Durk and Mariah Carey working together has social media users asking questions.
Days ago, Chicago rapper Lil Durk and famous singer Mariah Carey were seen having dinner together. Video footage was plastered over social media that showed Durk sitting next to Mariah as they smiled for the cameras.
While they were joined by Mariah’s boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, and fashion designer Mike Amiri’s wife, Shirin Amiri, internet users couldn’t help but pay attention to the artists in the middle.
On Twitter user joked, “The f*ck was Durk and Mariah Carey doing at dinner together [laughing emojis] see n*ggas get left by they b*tch and just [f*ck with] anybody… somebody go check on him.”
It’s been nearly two months since Durk’s baby’s mother, India, told everyone she was single. After she tweeted that she was a “free agent,” the 27-year-old was swarmed with questions by fans online.
However, Durk wasn’t here for her posts, as he left her a message of his own. “That [p*ssy] mines 4ever. Welcome to Death Row b*tch,” he shared with his millions of Instagram followers.
Since then, the two haven’t spoken much about their relationship’s status. Instead, Durk has been trending due to his dinner meet-ups.
Another user added, “Sooo lil Durk and Mariah Carey hanging out and at dinner and shit. Random as f*ck.”
Check out the other Twitter reactions below.
In light of this, do you think the two have something cooking up? If so, are you here for it? Sound off, and let us know your thoughts in the comments.