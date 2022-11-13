It’s not uncommon for hip-hop artists and R&B singers to work together. In fact, some of the best songs in history have come from mixing genres. On the other hand, the thought of Lil Durk and Mariah Carey working together has social media users asking questions.

Days ago, Chicago rapper Lil Durk and famous singer Mariah Carey were seen having dinner together. Video footage was plastered over social media that showed Durk sitting next to Mariah as they smiled for the cameras.

While they were joined by Mariah’s boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, and fashion designer Mike Amiri’s wife, Shirin Amiri, internet users couldn’t help but pay attention to the artists in the middle.

Lil Durk was all smiles as he flicked it up with Mariah Carey, Shirin Amiri and Bryan Tanaka!! pic.twitter.com/VPQoNh6XSG — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) November 10, 2022

On Twitter user joked, “The f*ck was Durk and Mariah Carey doing at dinner together [laughing emojis] see n*ggas get left by they b*tch and just [f*ck with] anybody… somebody go check on him.”

It’s been nearly two months since Durk’s baby’s mother, India, told everyone she was single. After she tweeted that she was a “free agent,” the 27-year-old was swarmed with questions by fans online.

However, Durk wasn’t here for her posts, as he left her a message of his own. “That [p*ssy] mines 4ever. Welcome to Death Row b*tch,” he shared with his millions of Instagram followers.

Since then, the two haven’t spoken much about their relationship’s status. Instead, Durk has been trending due to his dinner meet-ups.

Another user added, “Sooo lil Durk and Mariah Carey hanging out and at dinner and shit. Random as f*ck.”

Check out the other Twitter reactions below.

In light of this, do you think the two have something cooking up? If so, are you here for it? Sound off, and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

The fuck was Durk and Mariah Carey doing at dinner together 😂🥴😂 see niggas get left by they btch and just fw anybody 😂😂 somebody check on him — Karen Minty 🤎 (@keyacole24) November 11, 2022

Sooo lil Durk and Mariah Carey hanging out and at dinner and shit. Random as fuck — Cruella De Trill😈 (@_OverdoseOnTEE) November 10, 2022

Lil Durk spotted at dinner with Mariah Carey 👀‼️



As soon as Mariah Carey turns



Lil Durk : pic.twitter.com/05mruULaZc — Rap Sh*t Update (@YncChopper) November 11, 2022

Lil Durk chilling with Mariah Carey .. yea bro officially made it made it — GLOGodBITO (@GLOGod30) November 10, 2022

Well if Lil Durk breaks Mariah Carey’s heart we finna get some bomb ass songs from both of them 😂😂😂🤷🏽‍♀️. — BriBri 👸🏽🤎 (@sexymfknbri) November 11, 2022

Lil Durk and Mariah Christmas Carey linked up…that's interesting pic.twitter.com/jbL3HSGWlf — MiMi➏ (@IssaNotRaee) November 10, 2022

This app is wild a mf just said Mariah Carey begged Durk for a feature. Bitch THEE Mariah Carey ain't begging for shit. These lil rappers couldn't even hold her purse. Who raised y'all Stop it! — MKV$COLE (@BANKCOLE1) November 10, 2022