Mariah Carey needs no introduction. The R&B singer/songwriter, producer and actress is one of the most beloved female presences in both R&B and hip-hop. Since stepping foot in the game in 1990, she's gone on to release ten studio albums, four compilations, two holiday albums, a live album, a remix album, a soundtrack and an EP, and has collaborated with the likes of Jermaine Dupri, Miguel, Ne-Yo, Boyz II Men, Whitney Houston, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Allure, Da Brat, Trey Lorenz, Brenda K. Starr and many more. Not only did her first five singles top the Billboard Hot 100, she was (according to them) the most successful artist of the nineties in the U.S., period. Most recently, she's been in the studio, working with Miguel, Nas, Young Jeezy, Mike Will Made It and Jermaine Dupri, who is officially her new manager. Oh yeah, she's also married to Nick Cannon and has three children with him. Stay tuned for updates on her career.