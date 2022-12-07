It looks like Nick Cannon hasn’t been around enough for his firstborn children and Mariah Carey is calling him out for it. The former power couple were together for only three years when they welcomed their fraternal twins to the world.

The pair married in the Bahamas in 2018 after only a six-week-long romance, spending the next six years together. They separated in 2014 and settled their divorce two years later in 2016.

(L-R) TV personality Nick Cannon, Moroccan Scott Cannon, singer Mariah Carey and Monroe Cannon at Nickelodeon’s 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards at USC Galen Center on March 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Mariah Carey Talks Co-Parenting

In an interview with Amazon’s Style Code Live in 2017, the singer addressed the importance of co-parenting. “You put the kids first, but then when you understand that you have unconditional love for these human beings and you want the best existence for them, then you put whatever differences you may have had aside,” she said.

Five years later, she believes Cannon could be spending more time with their children. According to a report from RadarOnline, Carey is putting pressure on Cannon to “carve out” more time for their 11-year-old twins.

thanks to whoever edits the nick cannon wiki article for making this easy to read tree of his kids pic.twitter.com/F4ynvufobm — ⚡️Indi Tan @DiceComics (@itsmrmask) November 15, 2022

The actor and comedian has a lot on his plate. For instance, he has to also carve out time for his eight other children too. On top of this, the 42-year-old is expecting the birth of his eleventh child shortly. The kid will be his second with his current partner, model Alyssa Scott.

Their first son Zen, tragically died from a brain tumor at just five months old in December, 2021. A source close to the actor believes that he’s managing father duties to the best of his abilities. “Nick thinks it’s crazy wonderful having all these kids,” says the source.

Cannon is managing to keep a positive attitude throughout the drama. In a recent Christmas skit, he joked that he has “a whole hell of a lot of gifts to buy” this holiday season.

Nick Cannon has clearly been seeing all the jokes 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/EbJZl05xeo — Daemon? Yes Zaddy. (@Mirandom88) December 1, 2022

Comment down below how hard you think it would be to balance being a father to 11 different children.

[via][via][via][via]