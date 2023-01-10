It’s an even dozen for Nick Cannon—the number of children he has, that is—but his first two arrived with Mariah Carey. The former couple divorced back in 2014 but have seemingly maintained a healthy co-parenting relationship as they raise their twins, Monroe and Moroccan. Cannon recently welcomed his 12th child into the world, making it his second with model Alyssa Scott. Additionally, their newborn daughter follows a string of children recently born to Cannon by Brittney Bell, Abby De La Rosa, LaNisha Cole, and Bre Tiesi.

Carey doesn’t speak much about her co-parenting relationship with Cannon. However, Radar Online reported that she is looking into seeking primary custody of their twins.

INGLEWOOD, CA – MARCH 24: Singer Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon, daughter Monroe Cannon and son Moroccan Cannon attend Nickelodeon’s 2018 Kids’ Choice Awards at The Forum on March 24, 2018 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The outlet reportedly spoke with “sources” who confirmed that Cannon’s unrelenting desire to have more children is causing concern.

“The reality of the situation is that Monroe and Moroccan are usually with Mariah anyway. Nick doesn’t see much of them,” said the source. The person also added that Cannon is a “doting father.”

“But she wants to put him on notice that he can’t just flit in and out of their lives while he attends to his other children. And she wants legal standing as the twins’ primary caregiver.”

.@andy: "Nick you are single-handedly repopulating the earth! What is your plan, your endgame with the kids?"@NickCannon: "Clearly, I don't have a plan!" #CNNYE pic.twitter.com/9Ss90Od3xE — Joanna Preston (@JoPrestonTV) January 1, 2023

Recently, rumors spread that Carey wanted Cannon to spend more time with their twins. During a recent interview with The Check-Up, the Wild ‘N Out mogul admitted that he struggles to balance his schedule with so many children and families.

“Being a father of multiple kids, it’s always the biggest guilt on me is that I don’t get to spend enough time with all my children,” he said. “One, ’cause I’m constantly working, and two, because I’m just spread thin.”

Check out a few of the Cannon Crew below.

