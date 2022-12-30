Many celebrities became parents this year, including Rihanna and A$AP Rocky and Big Sean and Jhené Aiko. Nick Cannon’s name is also on the list. However, he has everyone else beat as he welcomed a total of five children this year, all of them with different women.

He and Bre Tiesi created their first, Legendary Love a few months ago. Shortly after, LaNisha Cole delivered her first with the entertainer, Onyx. Brittany Bell gave birth to her and Cannon’s third, Rise Messiah next.

Since then, Abby De La Rosa (who already shares twins with the recording artist) and Alyssa Scott have also grown their families. As you may recall, the latter previously carried Zen. He tragically died at just five months old after battling brain cancer.

Obviously, twelve children aren’t easy to handle – especially around the holidays. Cannon was candid about his whirlwind experience this year, comparing himself to Santa Claus as he manically travelled around to spend enough time with all of his offspring.

As his clan continues to expand, the reality TV host has come under scrutiny for his ability to show up for all of his children. For the most part, his baby mamas stay out of the public drama, though LaNisha seems to be using social media to make her voice heard as of late.

Lanisha Cole during “The Price is Right” 34th Season Premiere – Taping at CBS Television City in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Jesse Grant/WireImage)

Earlier this month, she was linked to headlines when photos of Cannon snapping holiday photos with his other families were circulating online. Now, she’s shared an interesting post on her Story after her baby daddy and Scott’s little one, Halo, was born earlier this week.

“I pray the next man of my life will be my husband. I pray he loves me, leads me, guides me, reassures me,” she wrote, reciting lyrics from “Ciara’s Prayer.” They continue with, “I pray that he hold me. I pray that I have everything I want and need in him.”

“I pray he will love me the way that you love me. Your love is unconditional. You are the way, the truth, and the life. In you there’s hope. Lord, thank you for reminding me who I am,” Cole went on. “I am a queen. I deserve to be treated like one. I’m a warrior. I will get up. I’m a child of God, I’m everything you say I am. I’m an overcomer, I’m built for this.”

While she obviously doesn’t mention Cannon’s name, it’s clear that now that she’s a mother, the model is craving the constant companionship of a strong male in her life.

