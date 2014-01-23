Nick Cannon is married to Mariah Carey, but you already knew that. He is somewhat of a Renaissance man; actor, stand-up comedian, television host, and musician. He got his break while working on Nickelodeon's "All That," which led to him becoming a staff writer at the age of 17. Before long, he was directing, producing, and starring in his own show, "The Nick Cannon Show." Of course, this ultimately led to his "Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out" on MTV. He also had appearances in movies such as; "Men in Black II," "Roll Bounce," and he starred in "Drumline."He was no slouch in the music industry either, having released an album in 2003. He has collaborated on projects with P. Diddy, Mary J. Blige, R. Kelly, and Kanye West. He currently runs the multimedia company, "N'Credible Entertainment," and is the CEO of "Celebrity High" as well as chairman of the TeenNick network.