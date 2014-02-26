Rihanna requires very little introduction. On top of being one of the most successful recording artists of all time, she’s also one of the most lusted after (something she seems to revel in more than anything). On top of her six GRAMMY awards, eight American Music Awards, 22 Billboard Music Awards and surreal amount of international record sales, she’s appeared at the top of countless "Sexiest" lists, from FHM to Esquire.

Throughout her prolific 9-year career, she’s collaborated with the likes of Eminem, Shakira, Wale, Drake, A$AP Rocky, Ne-Yo, Jeezy, Sean Paul, Coldplay, Calvin Harris, Nicki Minaj, Kanye West, Kid Cui, David Guetta, Jay Z, T.I., Future, Mikky Ekko, Maroon 5 and many more.

Most recently, she collaborated with Eminem for his "Monster" single/visual, and has been working on her eighth studio album, which will include production from DJ Mustard. Unfortunately, her tendency to document her exotic, party-oriented lifestyle led to the arrest of several Thai nationals in 2013 – she also engaged in a highly publicized Twitter beef with Teyana Taylor last year, and was (unsurprisingly) ejected from a Dubai mosque in the midst of a photo shoot. All in a day’s work for this hypersexual icon.