Some artists cannot be classified by one specific genre, and Sean Paul is one of them. The Grammy Award-winning Jamaican has the vocals of a reggae artist, but combines his voice with different beats – hip-hop, R&B, and so on – to create music that has brought him worldwide success. Since beginning his career in 1998, Sean Paul has released five studio albums, two of which reached number one on the US Rap charts. He has had multiple singles certify gold, including his hit tracks, and what he is best known for, “Gimme the Light”, “Get Busy”, and “Temperature”. Over the course of his career, he has collaborated with many notable artists of different genres including DMX, Mr. Vegas, Beyoncé, Blu Cantrell, Keyshia Cole, Eve, Pretty Ricky, Estelle, Alexis Jordan, 2 Chainz, Nicki Minaj, Keri Hilson, Kelly Rowland, Busta Rhymes, Rihanna, Jay Sean, Akon, Simple Plan, and Fabolous, as well as several others. In 2013, Paul announced that he was working on his sixth studio-album, and later revealed that it will drop February 18th, 2014. The album, “Full Frequency”, features appearances from Damian Marley, Iggy Azalea, and Nicki Minaj, among others.