After six years of waiting, Rihanna Navy can finally rejoice. On Friday (October 28) the Barbadian beauty released her highly anticipated single “Lift Me Up,” as part of the soundtrack for the upcoming Black Panther sequel, Wakanda Forever.

The soulful single reminds fans what they missed most about the bad gal’s raw, unique vocals. While Rihanna is said to have co-written the ballad Nigerian artist Tems, Oscar winner Ludwig Göransson, and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler also helped co-write the track.

Earlier this week, Tems revealed that the song would act as a tribute to the late Black Panther himself, Chadwick Boseman. She also spoke about co-writing with Rihanna, sharing, “After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life,” she said. “I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them. Rihanna has been an inspiration to me, so hearing her convey this song is a great honor.”

Rihanna is also set to release another single for the soundtrack entitled “Born Again.” Catch the new mom taking the stage during the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime show next year. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters on November 11.

Stream “Lift Me Up,” available now on Apple Music and Spotify.

Quotable Lyrics

Burning in a hopeless dream

Hold me when you go to sleep

Keep me in the warmth of your love

When you depart, keep me safe

Safe and sound