Lift Me Up
- MusicRihanna Performs "Lift Me Up" From "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" At OscarsRihanna performed "Lift Me Up" at the Oscars on Sunday night.By Cole Blake
- TVRihanna Confirmed To Perform At The Oscars"Lift Me Up" is nominated for the Best Original Song award.By Diya Singhvi
- Pop CultureT.I.'s Daughter Heiress Drops Cover Of Rihanna's "Lift Me Up"Many flooded the comments section to talk about the adorable cover and Heiress's talents.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureRihanna Shares Behind-The-Scenes Clip From “Lift Me Up"Rihanna has shared a video of Ryan Coogler's first reaction to hearing "Lift Me Up."By Cole Blake
- SongsRihanna Debuts New Song “Born Again” “Born Again” marks Rihanna's second single from soundtrack of the Black Panther sequelBy Lamar Banks
- MusicRihanna Makes A Bold Return To Our "R&B Season" PlaylistPlenty of female vocalists landed on our weekly update, as well as new music from dvsn's latest album.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicRihanna Humming On "Lift Me Up" Compared To Kid CudiSome dared to say Rihanna has topped the master of humming himself.By Rex Provost
- SongsRihanna Returns With Heartwarming Ballad “Lift Me Up”The single will be featured on the soundtrack for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.By Lamar Banks