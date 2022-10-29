At very long last, Rihanna is back with new music. On Friday (October 29), the legendary singer gifted fans with her first new song in six years, “Lift Me Up.” The single is part of the soundtrack for the upcoming Black Panther sequel, Wakanda Forever, and was written by Tems, Rihanna, Ludwig Göransson, and director Ryan Coogler in honor of Chadwick Boseman.

As we noted in our review, “Lift Me Up” is a heartwarming ballad, and sees Rihanna humming over a lush instrumentation put together by Ludwig Göransson. Of course, when humming is brought up, so is Kid Cudi, whose hums have become iconic. According to some fans, Rihanna may have topped even the “Day ‘N’ Nite” rapper.

tbh Rihanna humming is way better than kid cudi’s idc what y’all think — gaby♡ (@gabjaureguy) October 28, 2022

“Listening to Rihanna hum in the beginning of her new song is like listening to Kid Cudi humming, wrote @shellyo1128 on Twitter. “I love it sm.” User @gabjaureguy took the comparison one step further. “tbh Rihanna humming is way better than kid cudi’s idc what y’all think,” they wrote.

Other fans took the humming as a sign that the two artists need to work together. “Need @rihanna and @KiDCuDi humming together on a track immediately,” wrote @Mr_Meeetch.

Need @rihanna and @KiDCuDi humming together on a track immediately — mitch (@Mr_Meeetch) October 28, 2022

Tems, meanwhile, has expressed how excited she was to work with the Barbadian singer. “Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honor,” Tems wrote. She also discussed her process behind writing the track. “After speaking with Ryan [Coogler] and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life,” she said. “I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them.”

All eyes were on Rihanna when she attended the premiere of Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever with A$AP Rocky on Thursday. The singer wore an olive green Rick Owens dress, while Rocky matcher her with a large jacket and trousers in the same color.

