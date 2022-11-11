Rihanna is back with a brand new single. “Born Again” marks the singer’s second single from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. The soulful ballad was written by The-Dream, who also wrote “Umbrella” and “Birthday Cake” for Rihanna.

The single comes on the brink of the highly anticipated Black Panther sequel hitting theaters on Friday, November 11th. As Rihanna’s first contribution to the film, “Lift Me Up,” was co-written by Tems, Ludwig Göransson, and director Ryan Coogler.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 26: Rihanna attends the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever World Premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

Tems revealed that the song is a tribute to the late Black Panther himself, Chadwick Boseman. She also spoke about co-writing with Rihanna. “I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life,” Tems shared. “I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them. Rihanna has been an inspiration to me, so hearing her convey this song is a great honor.”

Ryan Coogler also dished on working with the new mom for the upcoming film. He told Gayle King, “I think the trailer is what spoke to her the most. She kind of saw the performance that the actors were putting down, what the tone. Heard that beautiful music from Tems mixed with Kendrick. It timed up with her coming in to a space .”

The new track also follows Rihanna’s return to the fashion world with her Savage Fenty fashion show.Johnny Depp, Emmy Award winner Sheryl Lee Ralph and many ripped the runway at this year’s show.

Stream “Born Again,” and catch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in theaters this Friday.