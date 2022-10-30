If anyone was going to land at the top of our R&B Season playlist this weekend, it would have to be Rihanna.

After six long years, the mother of one has made a bold and beautiful return to the music industry, lending her vocal talents to the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack on a song called “Lift Me Up” which already has hundreds of TikTok users declaring it the “national anthem” in a viral trend.

Another highly anticipated arrival this Friday (October 28) came from SZA, who shared her “Shirt” single, accompanied by a music video starring Atlanta actor LaKeith Stanfield. From the sounds of things, the Ctrl hitmaker is in full album mode right now and is gearing up to give the world its long-awaited follow-up to her 2017 debut album.

Chloe Bailey spilled plenty of tea about her short-lived romance with YSL rapper Gunna on her latest track, “For the Night” featuring Latto. As we await the 24-year-old’s self-titled solo debut, she’s been sharing a string of singles, “Have Mercy,” “Treat Me,” and “Surprise” – each one earning her more and more fans.

dvsn’s Working On My Karma project has been earning plenty of praise from listeners so far, and from the 12-track release, we’ve selected “Take It Slow” for you to stream.

Ashanti made her voice heard on “Falling For You,” while 21-year-old Dallas native Kaash Paige let her confidence shine on her latest, “Doubted Me,” which is set to appear on her upcoming album when it lands in November.

Check it all out exclusively on Spotify below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music updates.