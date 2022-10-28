It’s been two years since SZA teased her Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins produced track for fans. On Friday (October 28) she dropped the long-awaited visual to the viral hit record, featuring Atlanta actor Lakeith Stanfield. The Dave Myers directed video shows the TDE songstress and Lakeith embarking on a Bonnie & Clyde-like journey, inspired by some of famed director Quentin Tarantino’s classic films.

Back in 2020, “Shirt” became a viral sensation after SZA teased it and fans made it into it’s very own TikTok dance of the same name. She also teased the then unreleased track as the outro of her “Good Days” video, where she can be seen pole dancing to the song.

Despite the hype around the track, SZA revealed that it will not be featured on her highly anticipated sophomore album. As for what fans can expect from the album, TMZ caught up with the sultry songstress earlier this month at the airport where she shared that she recorded 100 records for her forthcoming project and that it could drop “any day.”

Check out the visual for “Shirt” featuring Lakeith Stanfield.