Air Jordan 6 "Reverse Infrared" New On-Foot Look Surfaces

Jordan Brand is bringing fresh energy to a classic silhouette with the upcoming release. New on-foot photos have emerged, giving fans their first real-world look at the colorway.

zsneakerheadz reports that the Air Jordan 6 “Reverse Infrared” will be released on February 14th, 2026.

This iteration flips the traditional "Infrared" color scheme in an exciting new direction. The black nubuck upper creates a bold foundation for the vibrant infrared accents. Orange-red details appear strategically throughout the design, providing eye-catching contrast against the dark base.

The Air Jordan 6 remains one of the most beloved silhouettes in sneaker history. Its distinctive design elements include visible Air cushioning and unique lace locks. This "Reverse Infrared" version honors the model's heritage while offering something distinctly modern.

On-foot photos reveal how the colorway translates in real-world wear situations. The black and infrared combination creates strong visual impact without overwhelming the classic silhouette. The translucent icy outsole adds a premium finishing touch to the overall design.

The Air Jordan 6 consistently delivers both style and performance for collectors. February 2026 marks an important addition to the model's expanding legacy. Official retail information and specific launch details will emerge as the release date approaches.

Air Jordan 6 "Reverse Infrared" Retail Price

The Air Jordan 6 "Reverse Infrared" showcases a premium black nubuck construction across the entire upper, creating a sleek monochromatic foundation that lets the infrared accents truly pop throughout the design.

Vibrant infrared orange details appear on the midsole, wrapping around the heel and extending along the bottom in a wave pattern that's iconic to the Jordan 6 silhouette, while matching infrared hits accent the heel pull tab, lace locks.

The detailing runs along the collar and side panels in tonal black, maintaining the stealthy aesthetic while providing texture and breathability. Black laces thread through the signature lace lock system, which features infrared accents that tie the color story together.

Nike Air branding appears embroidered on the heel in infrared and white lettering, sitting just above the translucent icy blue outsole that provides a contrast to the bold black and infrared color blocking.