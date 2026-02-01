New Detailed Product Shots Of Air Jordan 6 "Reverse Infrared"

New detailed product shots of the Air Jordan 6 "Reverse Infrared" just surfaced ahead of its upcoming release. These close-up images showcase every detail of this highly anticipated colorway flipping the classic "Infrared" aesthetic.

zSneakerHeadz reports that the Air Jordan 6 “Reverse Infrared” will be released on February 14th, 2026.

The "Reverse Infrared" takes the iconic Air Jordan 6 and reimagines it with inverted colors. This release is also being called the "Infrared Salesman" by some collectors and sneaker communities.

The colorway pays homage to the original "Infrared" Air Jordan 6 that collectors love. By reversing the color blocking, Jordan Brand creates something fresh while respecting the heritage.

These new product shots reveal the quality of materials used across the entire upper. Black suede dominates the construction while infrared red hits the midsole and key accent areas. The attention to detail on this release is immediately apparent in these close-up images.

The Air Jordan 6 silhouette remains one of the most iconic basketball shoe designs ever created. Tinker Hatfield's masterpiece continues to resonate with sneakerheads more than three decades after its debut. The "Reverse Infrared" proves that the Air Jordan 6 still has new stories to tell.

The Air Jordan 6 "Reverse Infrared," also known as the "Infrared Salesman," looks absolutely fire in these detailed product shots. The entire upper is covered in premium black suede giving it a luxurious feel.

Infrared red dominates the midsole instead of being an accent color like the original. You can see the infrared Jumpman logo on the heel tab standing out boldly. The translucent icy outsole provides a clean contrast against all that black and red.

Nike Air branding hits the heel in infrared matching the overall color scheme perfectly. Black lace locks and tongue complete the murdered-out upper aesthetic. The infrared midsole with white and black accents creates that classic Jordan 6 look.

This colorway feels both nostalgic and completely fresh at the same time. The reversed blocking makes this instantly recognizable but totally different from the OG "Infrared" release.