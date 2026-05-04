LeBron Laces Up One Of The Rarest Air Force 1s Ever Made For Tunnel Walk

LeBron James just walked into the arena wearing one of the most sought-after sneakers Virgil Abloh ever created. The Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low "MoMA" is not something you just stumble into. This was an intentional flex.

The shoe released exclusively in-store at the MoMA Design Store in New York City on January 27, 2018. That's it. One location. One morning. Each pair came with custom socks and complimentary admission to MoMA. If you weren't there, you missed it.

The shoe was created to celebrate MoMA's "Items: Is Fashion Modern?" exhibition. Virgil didn't just design a sneaker for a museum. He designed a sneaker that became the exhibit. The cultural weight behind this pair is real.

LeBron paired it with a Louis Vuitton monogram jacket and black trousers walking into Game 7 of the first round. The fit was locked. The shoe was the statement.

On resale, the pair has fetched anywhere from $2,500 to over $26,000 depending on condition and whether socks are included. LeBron wearing them in a playoff tunnel moment only adds to that story.

The "MoMA" pair is a one-time thing. Every time it appears on someone's feet at this level, it means something. LeBron knew exactly what he was doing.

LeBron Wears Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low "MoMA"

The Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low "MoMA" features a black leather upper with a large metallic silver Swoosh, an orange tab, and a translucent zip tie. Helvetica text lands on the medial quarter panel, and "AIR" hits the lateral midsole in white.

The chunky foam tongue and white laces with "SHOELACES" branding round out the classic Virgil details. It's a blacked-out shoe with just enough contrast to keep it sharp. The design first appeared at Art Basel Miami Beach in 2016, more than a year before it ever hit shelves.