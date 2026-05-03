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LeBron Laces Up One Of The Rarest Air Force 1s Ever Made For Tunnel Walk
LeBron James wore the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low "MoMA" during his playoff tunnel walk ahead of a first-round closeout game.
By
Ben Atkinson
May 03, 2026