Air Jordan 12 "Bloodline" Exclusive Unboxing Video Surfaces

An unboxing video of the Air Jordan 12 "Bloodline" just surfaced, and it's giving us the clearest look yet. The shoe drops May 23rd, retailing for $205. After years of stops, starts, and outright cancellations, this one is actually happening.

The video shows off every angle. And honestly, it lives up to the wait. The all-black leather upper hits different in hand compared to mock-ups. The red accents are subtle but sharp which is exactly where they need to be.

This isn't another "Flu Game". The Bloodline doesn't broadcast the red from across the room. Jordan Brand kept it restrained, hitting the eyelets and side shield in metallic red, with the rest of the shoe going all black. That's the whole point.

The road to get here was long. Originally believed to be a re release of the "Flu Game", insiders revealed it was actually a new variation on the black and red theme. The pair was then shelved entirely in favor of the actual "Flu Game" reissue. Then it came back. Then the date moved again.

First teased years ago, the "Bloodline" was reported greenlit for production before being shelved. Now unboxing footage is out, the drop is weeks away, and people are ready.

This one has been a long time coming. May 23rd can't get here fast enough.

Air Jordan 12 "Bloodline"

The "Bloodline" name ties back to the Bred colorway DNA, not some gothic storyline. The concept first appeared on the Air Jordan 1 "Bloodline" in 2019, and now it carries forward onto the 12. The shoe itself is almost entirely black leather across the upper, black midsole, black outsole.

Then the metallic red hits land on the eyelets and the midfoot side panels, giving it just enough contrast to pop. Tinker Hatfield designed the original Jordan 12 back in 1996, drawing inspiration from the Japanese rising sun flag. MJ wore it during his 1996–97 championship run.

That history makes every 12 retro carry a little extra weight.