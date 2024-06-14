The Release of the Air Jordan 12 "Bloodline" Has Been Cancelled

Unfortunate news for those who were looking forward to this new colorway.

The Air Jordan 12 "Bloodline" will no longer be released on January 4th, 2025. Instead, the Air Jordan 12 "Flu Game" will be returning next year. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The shoe was set to feature a striking red and black color scheme. Made from premium leather, the shoe would have flaunted a sleek silhouette accented with textured overlays. The iconic Jumpman logo would have adorned the heel, while a carbon fiber shank plate promised stability. Completed with a sturdy rubber outsole, it would have delivered exceptional traction both on and off the court. Unfortunately, this release has been cancelled.

Despite the initial excitement surrounding the "Bloodline" colorway, the Air Jordan 12 "Flu Game" is now generating significant anticipation and excitement. The "Bloodline" had promised premium materials and superior craftsmanship. It boasts a stitched leather upper and a carbon fiber shank plate for durability and support. Yet, with the unexpected reintroduction of the "Flu Game," sneaker enthusiasts are now eagerly awaiting the classic black and red colorway. This shift underscores the enduring appeal of the "Flu Game." It offers fans both old and new a chance to own a piece of sneaker history that continues to capture the hearts and minds of the sneaker community.

