The Release of the Air Jordan 12 "Bloodline" Has Been Cancelled

BYBen Atkinson245 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Air Jordan XX Launch Party
DENVER - FEBRUARY 18: The Air Jordan logo at the Air Jordan XX Launch Party at Rise Nightclub on February 18, 2005 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Unfortunate news for those who were looking forward to this new colorway.

Set for release in 2025, the Air Jordan 12 "Bloodline" was initially poised to make a significant impact. This iconic silhouette, long revered by collectors and enthusiasts, was expected to captivate audiences with its bold design and timeless appeal. The "Bloodline" edition, is characterized by an all-black aesthetic accented with striking metallic red highlights. It represented a modern twist on the classic Air Jordan 12. However, the announcement of the "Flu Game" return has overshadowed the "Bloodline" release, shifting the focus back to a beloved classic.

Despite the initial excitement surrounding the "Bloodline" colorway, the Air Jordan 12 "Flu Game" is now generating significant anticipation and excitement. The "Bloodline" had promised premium materials and superior craftsmanship. It boasts a stitched leather upper and a carbon fiber shank plate for durability and support. Yet, with the unexpected reintroduction of the "Flu Game," sneaker enthusiasts are now eagerly awaiting the classic black and red colorway. This shift underscores the enduring appeal of the "Flu Game." It offers fans both old and new a chance to own a piece of sneaker history that continues to capture the hearts and minds of the sneaker community.

Read More: Nike Air Max 1 x HUF "Brilliant Orange" Officially Revealed

"Bloodline" Air Jordan 12

The shoe was set to feature a striking red and black color scheme. Made from premium leather, the shoe would have flaunted a sleek silhouette accented with textured overlays. The iconic Jumpman logo would have adorned the heel, while a carbon fiber shank plate promised stability. Completed with a sturdy rubber outsole, it would have delivered exceptional traction both on and off the court. Unfortunately, this release has been cancelled.

The Air Jordan 12 "Bloodline" will no longer be released on January 4th, 2025. Instead, the Air Jordan 12 "Flu Game" will be returning next year. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Best Under Retail New Balance Sneakers For Summer 2024

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
recommended content
Air-Jordan-12-Bloodline-CT8013-060-2025SneakersAir Jordan 12 “Bloodline” Release Date Unveiled108.6K
In this photo illustration, an Air Jordan logo seenSneakersAir Jordan 12 “Flu Game” Not Releasing Anymore: Details11.2K
Air Jordan XX Launch PartySneakersAir Jordan 12 “Bloodline” Gets A First Look13.2K
In this photo illustration, an Air Jordan logo seenSneakersAir Jordan 6 “White/Fire Red” Coming 2025 Spring1.7K