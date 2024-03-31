Air Jordan 5 “White Black” Gets A Release Date

Step into style with the latest Air Jordan 5 in its upcoming "White Black" colorway. This iconic silhouette is getting a fresh update with a crisp white base complemented by sleek black accents. The clean and timeless design of the sneaker makes it a staple in sneaker culture, and this new colorway is sure to turn heads wherever you go. With its classic combination of white and black, the Air Jordan 5 "White Black" offers versatility and sophistication. The white leather upper provides a clean canvas for the contrasting black details.

The Air Jordan 5 is renowned for its performance features as well as its style. The iconic silhouette is equipped with innovative technology to provide optimal comfort and support on and off the court. Whether you're hitting the streets or shooting hoops, the Air Jordan 5 delivers unmatched performance and style. As one of the most beloved models in the Air Jordan lineup, the Air Jordan 5 continues to captivate sneaker enthusiasts and collectors alike. The "White Black" colorway adds a modern twist to the timeless silhouette.

"White Black" Air Jordan 5

These shoes have a see-through rubber sole and a simple white and black midsole. The upper part is made of white leather, with additional white leather overlays. Additionally, you'll find a black Jumpman logo on both the tongues and the heels. In summary, if you want a straightforward and neat Jordan Brand sneaker, this one is perfect for you.

Nice Kicks reports that the Air Jordan 5 “White Black” will be released on September 28th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

