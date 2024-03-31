Nike SB Blazer Mid x Di’orr Greenwood  Receives Drop Details

Prepare to be captivated by the Nike SB Blazer Mid's latest collaboration with indigenous artist Di'orr Greenwood. Drawing inspiration from her Navajo heritage, this upcoming colorway boasts black and grey tones reminiscent of traditional Navajo textiles. What sets this collaboration apart is the addition of a large leather flap over the laces, adding a unique and striking element to the classic silhouette. Di'orr Greenwood's artistic touch infuses the Nike SB Blazer Mid with cultural richness and storytelling. Through her collaboration with Nike, she brings her heritage to life, offering sneaker enthusiasts a glimpse into the beauty and depth of Navajo culture.

The black and grey color palette pays homage to the earthy tones prevalent in Navajo artwork, while the leather flap adds a contemporary twist, symbolizing the merging of tradition and modernity. This collaboration between Nike and Di'orr Greenwood is more than just a sneaker release—it's a celebration of indigenous art and culture. Sneakerheads and art aficionados alike can look forward to experiencing the fusion of streetwear and tradition in this one-of-a-kind colorway. Stay tuned for the release date, as this collaboration is sure to make waves in both the sneaker community and the art world.

Di’orr Greenwood x Nike SB Blazer Mid

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a grey midsole with some intricate triangle designs. The uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a black suede. Also, a grey leather Swoosh is on the sides and a large grey leather flap covers the laces, with stitching throughout. Finally, Nike SB branding is on the tongues as well as the traditional NIKE on the heels.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike SB Dunk Mid x Di’orr Greenwood will be released this summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $145 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

