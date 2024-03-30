Air Jordan 9 Golf “Masters” Official Photos Revealed

The Air Jordan 9 Golf is gearing up for a special release with its upcoming "Masters" colorway, just in time for the prestigious golf tournament in April. This silhouette pays homage to the love of golf shared by none other than Michael Jordan himself. Known for his passion for the game both on and off the basketball court, Jordan's affinity for golf has been well-documented over the years. The "Masters" colorway of the Air Jordan 9 Golf features a crisp white base accented by various shades of brown, evoking the rich hues of the golf course.

With its golf-specific design elements and premium materials, the Air Jordan 9 Golf provides both style and performance for avid golfers. The shoes offer stability and traction, ensuring a confident stride with every swing. Additionally, the comfort provided by the cushioned midsole makes them ideal for long days on the course. As golf enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the release of the Air Jordan 9 Golf in the "Masters" colorway, they can look forward to stepping onto the green in style.

"Masters" Air Jordan 9 Golf

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a grey rubber sole with cleats for maximum grip on the course. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are constructed from a tan leather base, with brown overlays that surround the sneakers. Further, a brown Jumpman is found on the midsole. White, vintage laces and more branding on the tongue complete these sneakers. Finally, the heels feature even more brown branding, paying homage to the wooden textures from vintage golf sneakers.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 9 Golf “Masters” will be released in April. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $230 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

