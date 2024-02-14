Air Jordan 9 Golf OG “White/Black” Release Details Revealed

The Air Jordan 9 Golf is dropping in an upcoming "White/Black" colorway, offering golfers a stylish and performance-driven option on the green. This iteration combines the iconic design of the Air Jordan 9 with golf-specific features. Featuring a clean white and black color scheme, the shoe exudes a classic aesthetic that pairs well with any attire. Further, the premium leather upper provides durability and support, while the midsole cushioning ensures all-day comfort on the course.

Designed with golfers in mind, the Air Jordan 9 Golf incorporates specialized traction patterns on the outsole to provide stability and grip during swings and putts. The spikes are strategically placed to enhance traction and prevent slipping on various surfaces, allowing golfers to maintain their stance and focus on their game. With its sleek design and performance-oriented features, the Air Jordan 9 Golf in "White/Black" is sure to be a hit among golf enthusiasts and sneaker collectors alike. Overall, if you're hitting the links or simply looking to add a touch of style to your wardrobe, this versatile golf shoe is a must-have.

"White/Black" Air Jordan 9 Golf OG

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a white rubber sole with cleats for maximum grip on the course. Also, the uppers fo the sneakers are constructed from a white leather base, with black overlays that surround the sneakers. Further, a red Jumpman is found on the midsole. Black laces and more red branding on the tongue complete these sneakers. Finally, the heels feature even more red branding for more pops of color.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 9 Golf OG “White/Black” will be released on February 23rd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $230 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

