Kanye West Sparks Adidas Rumors After Posing With The Company's CEO

Kanye West is having a whirlwind last couple of days. Overall, a lot of this is because he just dropped off his new album Vultures. So far, fans are enjoying the project. Although when it comes to the critics, that has been another story entirely. Not everyone is a fan of the direction Ye is going in here. For instance, the lyrics aren't exactly anything to write home about. Moreover, the references to his anti-semitic ramblings have made things even worse for himself. However, he remains one of the biggest streaming artists of the weekend.

Now, he is aiming to go all out when it comes to sneakers. For instance, he dropped off a Yeezy Super Bowl ad that made him $19 million in sales. Overall, it is clear that Ye wants to make shoes a big part of his offerings again. After cutting ties with Adidas, he took a break from shoes. Although now, his return to shoes is bringing about some interesting rumors. For instance, Ye recently posed with Adidas CEO Bjorn Gulden with the caption "make Adidas great again." This has subsequently led to speculation about Ye reuniting with the company.

When Adidas let Ye walk away from his contract, both sides lost out on close to $1 billion in revenue. This subsequently led to a huge sell-off that brought some money back for both sides. In interviews, Gulden has never ruled out the possibility of working with Ye again some day. Now, Ye is back in the sneaker game and he is posing with the Adidas CEO. One can put two and two together and come to a conclusion. Of course, there is no telling what Ye plans to do. However, this timing feels very strange.

