Quentin Miller Reveals Writing Credits On “Vultures 1”

Quentin Miller reflected on working with Kanye West on his new album, Vultures 1, in a post on Instagram, over the weekend. He confirmed that he contributed to four songs across the tracklist.

“Exactly 20 years after the album that changed my life dropped …Who woulda known man,” Miller wrote. “Shoutout [The Game] for the intro to Ye, shoutout [Tracey Mills] for sealing the deal. Shoutout to @kanyewest & @tydollasign.” From there, he revealed which songs he helped out on. They include “Stars,” “Talking” featuring North West, “Fuk Sumn” featuring Playboi Carti and Travis Scott, and “Beg Forgiveness,” featuring Chris Brown.

Quentin Miller At Barclays Center

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 20: Rapper Quentin Miller attends TIDAL X. 1020 Amplified by HTC at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 20, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for TIDAL)

Miller first made a name for himself in the public eye for working with Drake. Amid the Toronto rapper’s feud with Meek Mill, Meek outed Miller as Drake’s ghostwriter. Last year, Miller reflected on that period of his career and revealed he wasn’t properly paid for working on Drake’s 2015 mixtape If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late. “I never got a single publishing check off any songs,” he told VladTV. “I had to feed my family off getting paid under the table in that situation, because Tricky and them wouldn’t let me go, I didn’t get out that deal ’til 2019, 2020; I signed [it in] 2011, I had to let go of a lot of shit just to get out. Even while I was in it, I never got a publishing check or nothing. I was just grinding, bro. I was grinding it out just hoping that one day that one song or working with that one artist is gonna change something — and that was the Drake thing! But it just didn’t change anything.”

Quentin Miller Reflects On Working With Kanye West

In addition to Drake and Kanye, Miller has worked with a number of other stars in hip-hop over the years including Big Sean, Travis Scott, and more. Be on the lookout for further updates on Quentin Miller on HotNewHipHop.

