Quentin Miller: The Pen Behind Hip-Hop Hits

Unsung heroes like Quentin Miller remain a part of the many geniuses responsible for contributing to chart-topping tunes. At many points in history, the world’s greatest hits have been a product of merging multiple creative minds. Call it what you will- ghostwriting or co-writing- they happen every day and are at the core of the music industry.

It has become a habitual occurrence to only attribute the success of a body of work to the artist and producers. Quentin Miller’s impact on Hip-Hop is indubitable, but his name remains largely unknown among the masses. Regardless, the singer, rapper, and songwriter boasts an impressive discography.

Background And Discovery

With a name that could pass for a well-chosen moniker, the wordsmith currently uses his actual name as his musical sobriquet. However, before his acclaim, Quentin Miller went by the stage name, Milla. He released two mixtapes under the pseudonym: Recreational Activities and Max’s Endeavors. Born on October 10 in 1989, the Atlanta-born and based talent was just like many lesser-known rappers. He started out by juggling making music and working a regular job while waiting for his time in the spotlight.

In 2014, while navigating his musical come-up along with his bakery job, the rapper had gotten in contact with one of his idols, Drake. On his Tumblr account, Quentin wrote, “I was just another guy working a job he hated with a passion for music… And somehow found myself on the phone with one of my idols…I told him I worked in a bakery and his exact words were ‘F**k that, you’re destined for greatness.’”

A starstruck Quentin was brought in to work on Drake’s If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late mixtape. His several credits on the renowned megastar’s project bolstered his career. In addition to this, it pushed him up by several levels into new-found respectability. From working at a bakery to writing with Drake, Quentin Miller seemed to have landed the chance of a lifetime. It was the start of an upward climb in his musical career.

Musical Ascent And Drake Controversy

The singer, rapper, and songwriter has a way with flow and musicality. His flexibility and versatility takes front and center when displaying his songwriting skills. Also, he has a prowess for adapting to different forms and writing styles. The dynamic rapper is a risk-taker and has never been afraid to try new things. However, Quentin Miller shocked the world when he disclosed that he had signed a publishing deal in 2011 that music executive Tricky Stewart refused to release him from for nearly a decade.

The news of Quentin Miller allegedly being Drake’s ghost-writer caused quite a stir back in 2015. Not to mention, he got caught in between the Drake and Meek Mill feud. Miller eventually took a lot of personal time off from the industry stress he’d been plunged into. However, the effects of the beef seemed to have a lasting effect on him. In 2022, more news surrounding his Meek Mill-related debacle surfaced.

He went on to form a duo WDNG Crshrs (pronounced ‘Wedding Crashers’) with Thaddeus Callaway known as TheCoolisMac. They have released three projects: mixtapes UTDinfiniti, CrshrsGotWings, and the album U2DINGINITI.

The Accident

Though the storms seemed to have been calming, life had a more calamitous event in store for him. In 2017, Quentin Miller was involved in a car accident that would change his life and influence his music. In September of the same year, he confirmed the rumors that he had his leg amputated. He has since been living with a prosthetic leg. Speaking on the accident and its effects, Miller told XXL Mag, “It’s changed my life, it’s affected my life, but I’m kinda so tunnel vision I try not to even focus on it at times. I’d rather just keep going. Soon as I got my leg, I was in New York [laughs]. Trying to just keep the boat moving.” Later on, he dropped the project, Falco. He drew inspiration from the Star Fox video game character, Falco Lombardi, who has a metal leg.

The Future Of Quentin Miller

Regardless of the many curve balls thrown at him, Quentin Miller has kept his head high and spirits up. He has shown pure resilience in spite of the throes of pain and loss. In effect, it’s hard not to root for his dreams. He has co-written fan favorites, and made impressive records of his own. In summary, Quentin Miller has shown that his creativity is deeper than he initially let on.