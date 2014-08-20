Despite intermittent releases, Meek Mill remains a big name in the rap game, his recent Dreamchasers 3 mixtape being one of the more anticipated projects in recent memory.

Throughout his career, the MMG soldier has collaborated with Rick Ross, Wale, French Montana, Drake, YG, Waka Flocka Flame, Trey Songz, Big Sean, Nicki Minaj, Fabolous, 2 Chainz, Ace Hood, Jadakiss, Tyga, The Game, Keyshia Cole, Lil Wayne, T.I., Trae Tha Truth, Juicy J, B.o.B., DJ Khaled, Akon, Anthony Hamilton, Mary J. Blige, John Legend, Mystikal, Timbaland, Juelz Santana, Diddy, Swizz Beats, K. Michelle, Yo Gotti, Future, Wiz Khalifa, Lucadris, Chris Brown, Pusha T, Machine Gun Kelly, Cassie, Bow Wow and more. Last year, he engaged in publicized, Philly-related beefs with Cassidy and Gillie Da Kid, as well as a bit of "healthy competition" with Kendrick Lamar after his notorious verse on Big Sean's "Control".

Despite ongoing legal complications stemming from 2008 drug and weapons charges (including etiquette classes), he's currently working on a new studio album and is continuing to develop his Dream Chasers label. Stay tuned, and look for him on Trina’s upcoming studio album as well.