ghostwriter

- TechYoung Guru Claims "I Told Y'all So" After AI Song Given Grammy EligibilityYoung Guru got a victory lap of sorts from the news.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicAI Generated Drake And The Weeknd Song Deemed Grammy EligibleA song using AI voices for Drake and The Weeknd could be nominated for a Grammy.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicQuentin Miller: The Pen Behind Hip-Hop HitsQuentin Miller is just as effective on the main stage as he is behind the curtains. The songwriting genius is responsible for some classics.By Demi Phillips
- BeefVanilla Ice Disses Suge Knight In Response To Claims He Didn't Write "Ice, Ice Baby"Vanilla Ice has some words for Suge Knight in response to Mario “Chocolate” Johnson's claim that he wrote "Ice, Ice Baby." By Aron A.
- BeefLatto Fires Back At Ghostwriting Accusations: "The Jokes Write Themselves"Mondaii Music claimed he wrote for Latto on Saucy Santana's "Up & Down." By Aron A.
- MusicRemy Ma Doesn't Believe It's Important If Female Rappers Write Their Own SongsHowever, she firmly stated that she pens her own rhymes and believes no one is better than her.By Erika Marie
- MusicWaka Flocka Reacts To Talib Kweli Trolling Kanye West With Ghostwriters PostKweli listed off "ghostwriters" who have helped Ye and Flocka spoke about tearing "our own down."By Erika Marie
- MusicDJ Paul & HNHH "Mafia Radio": Eric Bellinger Talks Ghostwriting & Winning A GrammyIn the third episode of DJ Paul & HNHH’s “Mafia Radio” podcast, Academy Award-winning songwriter and singer Eric Bellinger talks about ghostwriting, winning a grammy, and how to make it in music in 2020. By Noor Lobad
- MusicJadakiss Discusses If Rappers Using Ghostwriters Deserve "Top 5" AccoladesJadakiss recognizes that his generation and the current generation have differing views on the importance of writing your own rhymes.By Erika Marie
- MusicBhad Bhabie Battles Barbz For Saying Nicki Minaj Doesn't Write All Of Her RapsThey weren't having it.By Erika Marie
- MusicBun B Dubs Drake "Top 10 Lyricists" Despite Having GhostwritersBun B reflects on "So Far Gone" and Drake's career since then. By Aron A.
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Claims His Girlfriend Jade Will Become "Bigger Than Cardi B"Tory Lanez strongly disagrees.By Zaynab
- MusicFunk Flex Comes For Drake's Neck: Reference Tracks, Pusha T Feud, & MoreFunk Flex was a little more direct this time around.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDrake Reportedly Dissed At BET Hip-Hop AwardsThe ghostwriting drama was apparently brought up at the ceremony.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKanye West Says Pardison Fontaine Wrote Nearly All Of "Violent Crimes"The most personal song on "Ye" has suddenly become a little less personal.By Alex Zidel
- MusicQuentin Miller Shades Drake & Says Wiz Khalifa's "Letterman" Was Stolen From Him: Report"Never doing anything with that guy again."By Alex Zidel
- MusicKodak Black Offers Scorching Opinion On Ghostwriters: "Can't Even Believe Y'all"Kodak Black takes issue with rappers who don't write their lyrics.By Alex Zidel