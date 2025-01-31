Lil Yachty Settles The Eternal Ghostwriter Debate And Gives His Take On The Practice

Lil Yachty recently sat down on Club Shay Shay for as wide-ranging of a conversation as you'd expect, with him reflecting on rap beef regrets and his dating life. However, one of the more curious and interesting topics emerged when Shannon Sharpe asked him where he stands on ghostwriting, remarking on the divide between casual and hardcore fans who have more strict standards of how an MC must move and develop as an artist. For those unaware, the Atlanta artist is not just incredibly collaborative across a wide range of genres, but he also wrote for many other rappers across his career, whether that's Drake, the City Girls, or others.

"It's stupid, though," Lil Yachty remarked. "You know, like, I think that it's a collaborative effort, it's music. No one is saying, 'Go make a movie by your f***ing self.' It's entertainment, right? Like, it takes a team to put together a record that you know and love. And I think that you are just, like, lost in the sauce if you don't like a record because you feel like someone else should've did it alone, you know? Or it should've been a hundred percent true, or all of the components in the story weren't authentic to that artist. What are you talking about?

Lil Yachty Speaks On Ghostwriting

"If you like it, like it; if you love it, love it; if you hate it, hate it," Lil Yachty posited. "No one gives a f**k, because there's a person for everything, right? I think that, yes, I understand that MC'ing and rap, it's built off of your skill capability, and I think that people confuse it, too. They don't understand that you can do both. Someone can help you make a good song and you can be a really great rapper, you know?

"Someone help you with a hook or a melody, it's just a collaborative effort on that," Lil Yachty concluded. "Or even help you with a verse. It's... What the f**k, you know what I'm saying? But people don't understand how music is made. People don't understand a lot of s**t, you know? They don't. They just, like, take a headline and run with the narrative."