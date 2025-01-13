Lil Yachty Blesses Lyrical Lemonade With Introspective "Lunch Break Freestyle"

The Alchemist and Taurus produced the dreamy, multi-phased instrumental.

I don't understand, since when n****s get so perfect? Judging me, but life ain't worth it, in real time they lead the circus Below the surface I think something lingers, deep and down within Maybe childhood light traumas, gettin' bullied by your friends So you change your profile pictures and you proceed to stalk your man Men you'll never meet, men you probably love, but love don't get attention

As for Lil Yachty, he tackled an entirely new beat courtesy of Uncle Al (The Alchemist ) and Taurus ( Future , Gunna , Young Thug ). It's also split into two halves, with the former's beat up first. It's incredibly dreamy and layered without the use of any drums or bass lines. The String sections and whimsical woodwind elements he uses makes for a pleasurable treat for the ears as it allows you to also lock in on Yachty's introspection and therapeutic rap style. Then, Taurus' beat drops in and it takes you back to what the Georgia product is maybe a little more used to spitting over. However, it maintains a similar entrancing effect, but the pace is sped up a touch. Some are saying Yachty didn't hold up his end of the bargain , but we couldn't disagree more. He's off to a great start in 2025 with this one.

Lil Yachty has just stopped by at the Lyrical Lemonade headquarters in Chicago to contribute to their "Lunch Break Freestyle" series. G Herbo looks to be the only other guest so far, but it appears this could grow into a popular segment for Cole Bennett. The drill rapper raked them in over 1.2 million views in a week, so this could be something they continue to develop in 2025. For Herbo's performance, he rapped over Three 6 Mafia 's "Stay Fly."

