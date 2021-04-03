lyrical lemonade
- MusicCole Bennett Net Worth 2024: What Is The Lyrical Lemonade Founder Worth?Delve into Cole Bennett's rise to success, detailing Lyrical Lemonade, music videos, and collaborationsBy Axl Banks
- SongsLyrical Lemonade, Teezo Touchdown, Juicy J, Cochise, Denzel Curry, & Lil B Talk About One Night Stands & Relationships On "First Night"There is so much to unpack, but this may be the most memorable track from Lyrical Lemonade's "All Is Yellow."By Zachary Horvath
- MusicASAP Rocky Left Verse Off "Say Ya Grace," Cole Bennett Shares As Fans Beg For AlbumFans don't want the New York superstar to worry about featuring on other albums: they want him to focus on dropping his own.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music VideosLil Yachty & Chief Keef In "Say Ya Grace" Music Video From Lyrical Lemonade: WatchWith cameos from Denzel Curry, Big Sean, and G Herbo, Sosa, Boat, and Cole Bennet made a simple but effective treatment for this heater.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Mixtapes"All Is Yellow," Lyrical Lemonade & Cole Bennett's Debut, Is A Tour De ForceCole Bennett finally reveals what's behind the yellow curtains and it is epic. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicLyrical Lemonade Unveils "All Is Yellow" Tracklist With Features From JID, Jack Harlow, Dave, Kid Cudi, And MoreThis is going to be a fun listen. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsLil Yachty, Joey Bada$$, And Gus Dapperton Are Asking For Forgiveness On Lyrical Lemonade Track "Fallout"These three are looking to make things right. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicVIC MENSA Destroys His "On The Radar" Freestyle Appearance: WatchVIC is that guy. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureJack Harlow Takes Aim At Podcasters On His Latest Track"Stop Giving Me Advice" is all about the toxicity of podcasting.By Ben Mock
- SongsLyrical Lemonade Taps Jack Harlow And Dave For Their Fourth Single To "All Is Yellow"Lyrical Lemonade's first project is expected in late January. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsLyrical Lemonade Drop Emotional Cut "Hello There" Featuring Lil Tracy, Corbin, And Black Kray"Hello There" pays homage to Blink-182. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicCole Bennett Reveals Title Of Drake & Lil Yachty Song & Details Music Video ShootCole Bennett shares some details about Drake and Lil Yachty's collab. By Aron A.
- MusicDrake & Cole Bennett Announce Music Video In The WorksDrizzy's taking a sip of some Lyrical Lemonade very soon.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music VideosLil Yachty Brings A Rainbow Out With Cole Bennett For "TESLA" Music VideoLeave it up to the Lyrical Lemonade crew to craft some crisp and colorful clips.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicFuture, Playboi Carti & Kid Cudi Headlining Lyrical Lemonade's Summer SmashOther performers include GloRilla, Vince Staples, Ski Mask The Slump God, Central Cee, and many more.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicWho Is Yeat? Everything About The RapperWho is Yeat and why is he popular?By Anthony Rivera
- SongsPolo G Drops Off "My All" Single With Lyrical Lemonade Music Video: WatchThe Chicago rapper also appears on his artist, Scorey's new album this weekend.By Hayley Hynes
- ViralLil Yachty Explains Inspiration For Taking The Wock To "Poland"He was featured on a YouTube reaction channel and walked- or wocked- them through how the song was made.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SneakersLyrical Lemonade x Nike Air Force 1 Low Release Date RevealedCole Bennett's signature imprint is getting its own Air Force 1.By Alexander Cole
- MusicPlayboi Carti, Post Malone, & More To Headline Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash FestivalThe lineup for the Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival has been revealed.By Cole Blake
- MusicCole Bennett Delivers Touching Tribute At First Annual Juice WRLD Day In ChicagoThe Lyrical Lemonade founder detailed how he and Juice WRLD helped propel each other's careers. By Taylor McCloud
- MusicA$AP Rocky, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert & More Help Bring Back The Summer Smash FestivalLyrical Lemonade is bringing back The Summer Smash Festival in Chicago, with acts like A$AP Rocky, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, Baby Keem, Mulatto, Benny The Butcher, City Girls and more set to hit the stage.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicDon Toliver, Gunna & Lil Uzi Vert Spotted Filming Video With Cole BennettThe production collective linked up with Don Toliver, Gunna, and Lil Uzi Vert to film a new visual with Lyrical Lemonade's Cole Bennett. By Madusa S.