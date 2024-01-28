ASAP Rocky Left Verse Off "Say Ya Grace," Cole Bennett Shares As Fans Beg For Album

ASAP Rocky would've fit like a stylish, satin glove on the new Cole Bennett-directed Lyrical Lemonade album All Is Yellow. Alas, such potential is hard to materialize sometimes, and it turns out that he was actually among the stacked cast of features that were meant to appear on the project. However, it looks like things didn't quite work out, which is understandable considering the New York rapper's busy personal schedule. Amid fatherhood, legal trouble, and career moves outside of music, perhaps the cards didn't fall right. Moreover, Bennett took to Twitter on Saturday (January 27) to reveal this information to fans.

"Rocky had a verse on Say Ya Grace originally," the music video director and creative expressed. "Maybe the world will get to hear it one day." Considering the sheer longevity of ASAP Rocky's career -– and that of his ardent fanbase, which only seems to grow every day -– we wouldn't be surprised if there's enough hype around this to release the verse one day. Still, we can't guess on when or how it will ever come out, and as many hardcore fans will remind you online if you bring this up, he has much more pressing musical matters to attend.

Cole Bennett Reveals Scrapped ASAP Rocky Feature On All Is Yellow

Furthermore, ASAP Rocky fans want him to release his long-awaited fourth studio album already. He's been cooking it for years up until this point, so much so that we can't even say for sure whether it will really be called Don't Be D*mb, as he teased so long ago. Regardless, patience is the name of the game here, and all we can hope is that the A$AP Mob head honcho's project is fantastic whenever it does arrive. But the longer it pushes back, more and more folks will tune out and forget, so the clock is ticking for a hyped drop.

Meanwhile, with his firearm assault case in mind, it's unfortunate that factors like this clearly delayed this new album. However, there are much better reasons for Rakim Mayers to leave his craft behind for some time: his growing family. As such, we can't really blame him, but if we were him, we'd prioritize solo work over features. Hopefully "Say Ya Grace" is an indicator that this is the path ASAP Rocky chose. Nevertheless, for more news and the latest updates on him, check back in with HNHH.

