"All Is Yellow," Lyrical Lemonade & Cole Bennett's Debut, Is A Tour De Force

All Is Yellow has been in development for longer than many may realize. Cole Bennett, the founder and artistic genius behind this operation, spoke extensively about the creation of this project. It was around March of 2022 when Cole sat down with Our Generation Music, and went back and forth about pulling the trigger and getting to work on it. The reasons for the initial push back on the idea were having an issue with major labels and timing concerns.

However, it would be just several months later that Bennett and the team decided to get the ball rolling on All Is Yellow. It is safe to say that we are glad we did. They did something smart here by not over-stufffing the tracklist with filler tracks. The album is a crisp 14 songs and while it serves as more of a compilation venture, there are some great themes in play.

Listen To All Is Yellow By Lyrical Lemonade

Some of the more interesting ones come in the backend with tarcks like "Fallout," "Hello There," "Hummingbird," and "Stop Giving Me Advice." In that same interview that we mentioned earlier, Cole said that this album was going to be what he envisioned his first movie" to be like. It certainly is with all of the bangers kicking the record off. "Fly Away" feels like the introduction to an action epic. It hits you with a standout Sheck Wes hook and cinematic background vocals. Then, aggressive rapping from Ski Mask the Slump God, JID act as the battle scenes. All in all, All Is Yellow is a great feat by Lyrical Lemonade and Cole Bennett. Be sure to check it out with the links above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new album, All Is Yellow, by Lyrical Lemonade? What tracks are you gravitating toward? Who has the best guest appearance and why? Should Cole Bennett and Lyrical Lemonade keep making albums? We would like to hear what you have to say. So, be sure to leave your hottest takes in the comments. Additionally, keep it locked with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Lyrical Lemonade and Cole Bennett.

All Is Yellow Tracklist:

Fly Away with Sheck Wes, Ski Mask the Slump God & JID Guitar In My Room with Lil Durk & Kid Cudi Say Ya Grace with Chief Keef & Lil Yachty This My Life with Lil Tech, The Kid LAROI & Lil Skies First Night with Teezo Touchdown, Juicy J, Cochise, Denzel Curry & Lil B Special with Latto, Swae Lee & Aminé With The Fish with $NOT & 6 Dogs Doomsday with Juice WRLD & Cordae Doomsday Pt. 2 with Eminem Fallout with Gus Dapperton, Lil Yachty & Joey Bada$$ Equilibrium with BabyTron & G Herbo Hello There with Lil Tracy, Corbin & Black Kray Hummingbird with UMI, SahBabii & Teezo Touchdown Stop Giving Me Advice with Dave & Jack Harlow

