Lil Yachty, Joey Bada$$, And Gus Dapperton Are Asking For Forgiveness On Lyrical Lemonade Track "Fallout"

2024 is looking to be a bounceback year for hip-hop. So many of the mainstream artists held back from dropping last year for whatever reason. Now, the stars are feeding us good already and we are not even a month in. Lyrical Lemonade, a music video company, now becoming a label of sorts. Headed by Cole Bennett, he is looking to join the rest of the big rappers dropping albums, by curating one of his own.

He is doing so bring assembling his "Avengers" on his upcoming debut All is Yellow. If all goes according to plan, fans can check it out on January 26. Lyrical Lemonade has already pushed out several singles. Jack Harlow and Dave's "Stop Giving Me Advice" was the most recent endeavor. Now, Lil Yachty, Joey Bada$$, and Gus Dapperton are entering the fray.

Listen To "Fallout" By Lil Yachty, Joey Bada$$, Gus Dapperton, And Lyrical Lemonade

Their track is called "Fallout" and its main theme is trying to win back someone you felt you did wrong. Specifically, a romantic partner. This style fits right in with the three names attached to this project. Joey has plenty of love songs in his catalog. Production-wise, it matches what Yachty was working with on his experimental full-length Let's Start Here. You can stream the song above with the music video link.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new single, "Fallout," by Lyrical Lemonade, Lil Yachty, Joey Bada$$, and Gus Dapperton? Is this the best track released ahead of All is Yellow so far? Based on the singles, will this be one of the higher-end projects of 2024, why or why not? Is Cole Bennett becoming a hip-hop icon, or is he already there?

Quotable Lyrics:

We came too far to still be feeling empty (Empty)

Nothing I won't do for you, don't tempt me

I'd put it all on the line just to show you

Money I blow through, placеs I go to

Just to get back to me and the old you

Just to gеt back to what we was

