At this point, Pro Era front man Joey Bada$$ needs little introduction – despite his classic, nostalgic approach, he’s among the foremost representatives of the younger hip-hop generation, having been hailed as a prodigy after the release of his critically acclaimed debut mixtape 1999, which dropped when he was 17-years-old.

Throughout his three-year career, the Brooklyn native has worked with Audio Push, Hit-Boy, Action Bronson, Mike Posner, Raekwon, Black Thought, Funkmaster Flex, Statik Selektah, DJ Premier, Harry Fraud, Dizzy Wright, Jared Evan, A$AP Rocky, Kendrick Lamar, Yelawolf, Danny Brown, Smoke DZA, Mac Miller, Casey Veggies, Big K.R.I.T. and more, not to mention the extensive collaborations within his own crew.

Most recently, he headlined the 2013 “Smoker’s Club” tour with Ab-Soul, received praise from Lupe Fiasco and announced a new Pro Era mixtape. He’s currently working on his debut studio album B4.Da.$$. Stay tuned.