One of the most active hip-hop producers in the industry is Massachusetts-native Statik Selektah. The beat-maker, DJ, and radio host has released more than twenty projects, including five studio-albums, the first of which being “Spell My Name Right: The Album” in 2007. He has produced entire projects for artists including Saigon, fellow Lawrence-native Termanology, Freddie Gibbs, Freeway, Jared Evan, and Action Bronson, among others. In terms of individual tracks, Statik has collaborated with countless artists. A mere sample of the long list includes Styles P, Q-Tip, Talib Kweli, Consequence, Joell Ortiz, Kool G Rap, DJ Khaled, Mims, Skyzoo, AZ, Bun B, Cassidy, Wale, Havoc, Royce da 5’9, Big K.R.I.T., Mac Miller, XV, Dom Kennedy, Smoke DZA, Brother Ali, Raekwon, Black Thought, Joey Bada$$, Prodigy, Flatbush Zomies, Hit-Boy, and many more, as well as legendary producers like DJ Premier and Alchemist. In 2013, Statik announced on MTV’s Rapfix Live that his sixth studio-album is titled “What Goes Around…” and will drop in 2014. Stay posted for a release date, and expect the album to feature plenty big-name artists.