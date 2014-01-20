Born in Fontana, California, Hit-Boy started promoting his music in the early 2000s on Myspace. Polow Da Don got in touch with the young producer with a message that said no more than “Let’s Get This Paper”. Since, he has produced for major artists such as Kid Cudi, Kanye West, Jay-Z, Eminem, Lil Wayne, Mary J Blige, 50 cent, Chris Brown, Snoop Dogg, Big Sean & Justin Bieber. Hit-Boy is also one of the founders of Surf Club, a collective of beat makers including Chase N Cashe, Bcarr and Chili Chill. They got their first break in 2007 after linking up with Polow Da Don. Hit-Boy's work in 2011 really put him on the map when he signed to GOOD Music and produced smash singles like Kanye West & Jay Z’s “N*ggas In Paris” and A$AP Rocky’s “Goldie”. In 2012 he proved he was more than just a producer with a single of his own, “Jay-Z Interview”. In June of 2013, the producer left GOOD Music on what was reported as GOOD terms. Now with Hits Since '87 as an imprint of Interscope records, we are excited to see what 2014 has coming for one of the most talented producers of this generation.