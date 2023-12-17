Big Hit Drops His Debut Album With Helps Of His Son Hit-Boy

Hit-Boy is one of the greatest hip-hop producers of our time. Someone who surely was a mentor to him during his come-up was his father, Big Hit. Unfortunately, he was not around his son as much as he would like. All in all, Big served nearly 30 years behind bars.

But, he is finally a free man now as of May 5th of this year. To celebrate his return to society, he had decided to come through with a special project. He and Hit-Boy have just released their album The Truth Is In My Eyes. It is exclusively available on Bandcamp for $10. Also, according to Surf Club, it will be accessible on Jpay tablets in a vast number of prisons.

Read More: Jaidyn Alexis' New Look Wows Fans As Blueface Admits How Protective Of Her He Is

Listen To The Truth Is In My Eyes By Big Hit And Hit-Boy

To bring some extra hype, HipHopDX revealed that he came out with a hot "Cornerstore Freestyle." The album features the likes of Snoop Dogg, Benny The Butcher, and more. These songs have been in the making for roughly three decades. Now, you can purchase the album here.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new album, The Truth Is In My Eyes, by Big Hit and Hit-Boy? Are you going to purchase this album, or is it worth passing on? If you have checked it out, which tracks are you enjoying the most right now? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Big Hit and Hit-Boy. Finally, stay with us for all of the best project drops throughout the week.

The Truth Is In My Eyes Tracklist:

The Truth Is In My Eyes Red Lotion (feat. Jay Worthy & RJmrLA) Load 'Em Up (feat. Baby Stone Gorillas) Take Some Off Of That Extra Clips Wiggin (feat. Hit-Boy & Mozzy) Break The Mold A$VP Chauncey (feat. Hit-Boy) Boo Bop Shopping Monster (feat. Snoop Dogg) Man In Rollin (feat. The Alchemist) Breakin The Ice (feat. Musiq Soulchild) The Pain Is Deep (feat. DOM KENNEDY & J. Stone) Inspiration (feat. Figg Newton & Killa Twan) Speakin in Codes (feat. Benny The Butcher) Stay On G'z Don't Cry

Read More: Yo Gotti & Angela Simmons Join E-40 At White House Party With Style & Grace

[Via] [Via]