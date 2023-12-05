Big Hit's Debut Album Brings Forth Words Of Advice From Snoop Dogg

Usually, generational wealth comes in the form of parents working hard to create financial freedom for their children, but on occasion, we also see grown people doing their part to help those who came before them grow more successful in creative industries and beyond. Multi-talent Hit-Boy and his father, Big Hit, are prime examples of this as the latter prepares to share his debut album. As HipHopDX reports, we saw Chauncey Hollis Sr. return from prison in the spring, and following that, he immediately took a trip to the studio with his son to get cracking on telling his story.

On Monday (December 4), the Magic producer shared a heartwarming video on Instagram that finds another hip-hop legend, Snoop Dogg, offering some wise words of advice to Big Hit. "As a father, your job is to mentor and give him information where one day, your son can teach you," the "B**ch Please" artist said. "You in a position now to be taught. That ni**a can teach you how to stay out, how to get money, how to be the dope-a** rapper that you are," the Doggfather further motivated his friend.

Read More: Big Hit Reacts To Keefe D Arrest

Big Hit's Breakout Project Already Has Hip-Hop Excited

Hit-Boy's excitement was obvious when he shared the sweet memory on Instagram, along with a touching caption. "This is the FIRST TIME ever in music you’ve seen a role reversal of this proportion. I’m helping my dad do something constructive with his time and giving him an outlet to express himself in a creative manner through music," he declared before thanking the current Death Row leader.

For Snoop Dogg's part, he pulled one of the most epic pranks of 2023 earlier this fall after announcing that he's quitting weed. No one wanted to believe that the West Coast icon could give up kush so easily, and while he initially had us fooled, it all wound up being a marketing campaign for a smokeless grill company he's collaborating with. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Snoop Dogg Pokes Fun At Weed-Quitting Hoax With Iconic "Friday" Reference

[Via]