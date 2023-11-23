Snoop Dogg Pokes Fun At Weed-Quitting Hoax With Iconic "Friday" Reference

Earlier this month, Snoop Dogg took to social media to announce his plans to "give up smoke" for good. While he didn't provide many more details, users assumed that he had decided to stop smoking weed. The cultural icon is known to be a heavy cannabis consumer, so of course, fans were shocked. Snoop leaned into the chatter, subsequently sharing a variety of Instagram posts hinting that he was going through it amid the quitting process.

While surprising, Snoop Dogg's announcement managed to inspire some of his peers to do the same. Coi Leray, for example, revealed that she'll also be quitting marijuana this month. Meek Mill even chimed in, claiming that he's kicking the habit as well, in hopes of mitigating health problems. In a turn of events, however, Snoop eventually revealed that the entire thing was a hoax. In reality, he hadn't quit smoking weed at all, and was simply endorsing Solo Stove smokeless firepits.

Snoop Dogg Tricked Everyone

“Announcement: I’m giving up smoke,” an ad later posted on his Instagram page reads. “I know what you thinking — ‘Snoop, smoking’s kind of your whole thing.’ But I’m done with it. Done with the coughing and my clothes smelling all sticky-icky. I’m going smokeless.” He went on to share a black-and-white photo of a blunt in his hand, confirming that he was only trolling everybody. He then posted a clip from Friday, which features his own face deepfaked onto Chris Tucker’s character Smokey. “I was just bullsh*ttin’! And you know this, man!” he says.

What do you think of Snoop Dogg tricking his fans into thinking he'd given up weed? Did you really believe that he quit smoking for good? Are you surprised that he was able to pull off the weed-quitting hoax? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

